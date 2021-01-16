TikTok star Shadab Khan has been accused of sexual exploitation and rape by his former girlfriend. However, he has denied all the allegations leveled against him, claiming that the woman started harassing him and even extorted money from him after they separated. Khan and the woman had reportedly dated for eight years before calling it off. Here are more details on this.

Complaint Earlier this month, a complaint was filed against Khan

On January 3, Khan's ex-girlfriend had filed a complaint against him at the Naya Nagar police station, reports said. Khan then filed a complaint on January 11 against the woman and her family for alleged extortion, criminal trespass, cheating, and defamation. Now, in an interview, Khan has opened up about his relationship and the allegations leveled against him.

Revelations She cheated on me, extorted money: Khan

Talking to SpotboyE, Khan has said, "She cheated on me while being in relation with me for eight years, thereafter she started demanding money putting me in fear which made me transfer her Rs. 5,70,000 (sic)." The woman also allegedly defamed him on social media and eventually filed a rape case against him, Khan further told the publication.

Quote 'This girl has tarnished my image'

Khan, who is now married to one Shalini Suryavanshi, stated in the interview, "I am a happily married person now, but this girl has tarnished my image, name, and business by misusing the law and putting false statements without any proof (sic)."

Case His lawyer called it a 'false rape case'

Khan's lawyer, Ali Kaashif Khan, called the complaint by his ex-girlfriend "false," claiming his client is being targeted. "We are highly disappointed with the order passed by Sessions court at Thane. The court has overlapped the judgments of the Supreme Court and High Court in false rape cases. It had failed to understand that long term relationships are not always rape (sic)," he said.

Claims Woman didn't return any of Khan's gifts, claims lawyer