Horror series Locke & Key has gained massive popularity to impress Netflix just enough to run for three seasons as of now. Netflix has confirmed that there is a lot of addictive content in the pipeline to shock its audience and so, there is going to be a season three. The show currently has season one streaming on Netflix, season two will air in 2021.

Future projects Netflix signs overall deal with co-showrunner Meredith Averill

Applauding co-showrunner Meredith Averill for her keen eye for true horror, the streaming giant has also signed an overall deal with her for other projects and TV shows. "I'm delighted to expand our creative partnership with Meredith Averill, a talented creator with a keen eye for best-in-class horror and supernatural storytelling," said Brian Wright, VP of Overall Deals for Netflix.

Fiction Locke & Key: A graphic novel about Locke siblings

Locke & Key is based on the graphic novel series written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez. The novel unfolds with supernatural incidents happening with a group of siblings, having Locke as their surnames, visiting their ancestral home called Keyhouse. In Keyhouse, secrets about the death of the siblings' father lie hidden through magical keys, unlocking which rises a mysterious demon.

Achievements The series spanned from 2008 to 2013, won several awards

The successful ongoing series is getting an exciting crossover special issue with DC Comics' The Sandman, and the new book is titled Locke & Key/Sandman: Hell & Gone #0. The series spanned from 2008 to 2013, with author Joe Hill getting an Eisner Award in 2011. Though its live-action adaptation is popular today, it had many pilots filmed and rejected before Netflix stepped in.

Observation Experts feel Netflix's series varies from the graphic novel