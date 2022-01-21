Entertainment

5 reasons why 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' is perfect weekend-watch

5 reasons why 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' is perfect weekend-watch

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 08:05 pm 3 min read

Stream 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' this weekend

Netflix kickstarted 2022 with its Hindi Original, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. Here, Sidharth Sengupta paints a dark world centered around a hapless man and two women who love him. But make no mistake, flowery, breezy love is the last thing we get. Yet, the eight-episode-long season is surprisingly plot-driven and mostly interesting. Here are 5 reasons why you should binge-watch the show this weekend.

#1 It pays delectable ode to pulp fiction genre

At the surface, the reason why most of the things in the non-linear story are happening is hardly sensible. But deep down, there is a magnet pull in the screenplay by Sengupta, quite respectful of the pulp fiction genre. Clandestine tales, sexual appeal and plot twists (mind-boggling but satisfactory) widely overpower the narration. Here at least, it's good to exercise your suspension of disbelief.

#2 Tahir Raj Bhasin is ravishingly fine in every scene

The entire show rests on the shoulders of Tahir Raj Bhasin (Vikrant). It is his actions (rather inactions) and presence that drive everything forward. His character is the only one to have layers and the 83 actor has hit a glorious six. Be it him learning how to fake cry or the "Sh*t I'm done for" look whenever Purva shows up, Bhasin is ravishing.

#3 Music in the series gets 11/10; every single track slaps

All scores in the series are top-notch—Bheega Bheega, Humra Sajaniya, Teri Baari, Bahaano Bahaano, and especially the title tune. The jazzy, reverb version of the hit song from the 1993 film Baazigar, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is quite chilling and addictive. Here, we should mention the brilliant opening credit sequence as well. Take a bow, music composer duo Shivam Sengupta and Anuj Danait!

#4 Twisted humor quotient keeps you going

In a scene, Vikrant musters up his courage to tell Purva's father (Saurabh Shukla) he won't be accepting his job and ends up witnessing him accidentally killing a person. But believe me, contrary to how this sounds, the scene is horrifyingly funny. Many such twisted humor elements are scattered throughout the length and work much better than deliberate attempts at silly jokes and taunts.

#5 Purva aka Anchal Singh: What a find

Watch the series only to discover the actor that Anchal Singh is. As the third lead, Singh breathes, lives, and exudes a dark vibe, quite fitting of her femme fatale role. Purva doesn't believe she's doing anything wrong and you believe in her nonchalant twisted view because it's Singh on the screens. Your perception of her becomes that of reverence and not hatred.

Do you know? Shweta Tripathi Sharma but of course doesn't get required meat

As an ardent Shweta Tripathi Sharma fan, I'm obliged to mention the ache that I experienced looking at her (massively under-explored) role. Given the Masaan star's prowess, she leads Shikha with an elegant but determined hold. Anyway, the show is currently streaming on Netflix.