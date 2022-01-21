Entertainment

'Hope you found peace': Remo D'Souza mourns death of brother-in-law

Remo D'Souza has lost his brother-in-law; may he rest in peace

Popular choreographer and film director Remo D'Souza has paid homage to his brother-in-law Jason Watkins via a post on social media. Watkins was found dead at his home in Andheri, Mumbai on Thursday. He is suspected to have died by suicide, as per the police. He was 42. A case has been registered and the police have already started a probe.

The following story has mentions of suicide and might be triggering to some. Please read at your own discretion.

Taking to his Instagram handle, D'Souza wrote: "You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found peace. Rest in peace," and shared a picture with Watkins on January 21. Reportedly, the deceased was an assistant director, who had extensively worked with him. In the image too, the duo seems to be in a dance studio. Watkins was the brother of Lizelle, D'Souza's wife.

Lizelle, a producer, shared a few images with her brother on her Instagram Story on January 20. One of her emotional posts read: "Why? How could you do this to me? Will never forgive you." Speaking to ETimes, Lizelle said their mother's death in 2018 had been hard on Watkins. In one of her Stories, she also wrote: "Am sorry mum, I failed you."

Reportedly, Watkins used to live with his father, who was the first one to find him. The elderly had gone out to have his dialysis done and he found Watkins dead when he returned. "Daddy forced the door open somehow and found Jason had taken his life," Lizelle told a portal. The D'Souzas were in Goa, at a wedding, when the incident took place.

Watkins's father, sister, and brother-in-law (D'Souza) all have been questioned by the police. The deceased had not married. Reportedly, no suicide note has been found at the site of the incident. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Oshiwara Police Station and Watkins's body has been sent for post-mortem, per reports. May his soul rest in peace.