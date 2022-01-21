Entertainment

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi version theatrical release canceled. Here's why

Hindi dub of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' will no longer release in theaters

The Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun's 2020 superhit venture, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will not hit the theaters, producer Manish Shah has announced. Earlier, makers had revealed they would be releasing the Hindi variant across the country as a Republic Day release. With that announcement, the future of Shehzada, the official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had been cloudy. Now, things have cleared up.

Statement Team 'Shehzada' thanked Shah for this decision

Shah, who is the promoter of Goldmines, sent out a press release that said his plans of releasing the Telugu movie in Hindi will not get materialized. The decision was taken in discussion with the producers of Shehzada, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Bhushan Kumar. The note also carried the Hindi-language production's gratitude toward Shah for "agreeing" to cancel the screening.

Information Decision result of multiple closed-door meetings between two parties: Report

As per portals, the last few days saw multiple closed-door meetings taking place between Shehzada makers and Shah. The producers of the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film had apprehensions about their film's performance if the original picture had gotten a countrywide Hindi release. Notably, Shehzada is currently set for November 4, 2022 release date. Pooja Hegde had starred opposite Arjun in the original.

Analysis If it was released, what would have happened?

Had the Trivikram Srinivas-directorial been released nationwide, what would have happened? Well, premiering old superhit movies is a safe bet for theater owners and distributors during the pandemic. As nearly no new films are getting released, a mass hit like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo should have been able to attract audiences. Also, the success of Pushpa has shown even the current times can't diminish Arjun's power.

Remake Rohit Dhawan helming Hindi remake, set to release in November

But the apprehension that people might not be interested in watching the same plot in the same language two times in the same year is also understandable. The news of a remake being made with the Luka Chuppi pair in the lead emerged in March 2021. Then, the duo began shooting the Rohit Dhawan-directorial in October. It also stars Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala.