Grammarly's new AI agents can help students get better grades

Grammarly has unveiled a suite of specialized artificial intelligence (AI) agents to tackle specific writing challenges. The new tools are designed for educators and students alike, helping them with tasks like plagiarism detection for educators, gaging reader reactions to papers, citation assistance, and even predicting grades. These advanced AI agents are accessible in docs, Grammarly's new "AI-native writing surface" at no additional cost for free and Pro users.

Educational enhancement AI should augment student capabilities Jenny Maxwell, Head of Grammarly for Education, emphasized the need for AI that enhances student capabilities without compromising their learning. She said, "Grammarly's new agents fill this gap, acting as real partners that guide students to produce better work while ensuring they develop real skills." Maxwell also stressed the importance of teaching students how to effectively use AI tools today, as it will be crucial in future workplaces.

Grading assistant The AI grader bot predicts paper scores One of the most noteworthy tools in Grammarly's new suite is the AI grader agent. This bot can provide feedback based on uploaded course details and publicly available information about the instructor. It offers tailored writing recommendations and predicts what grade a paper would likely get in its current state, giving students a chance to improve before submission.

Writing aids Reader reactions and proofreader agents Grammarly's suite also includes other AI agents to enhance writing. These include the reader reactions agent, which predicts possible questions readers may have after reading a paper; the proofreader agent, which offers in-line writing suggestions; and the paraphrase agent that adjusts writing to fit specific tones, audiences, and styles. For citation help, Grammarly has brought a citation finder agent that automatically generates correctly formatted citations supporting claims made in a piece of writing.