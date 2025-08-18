AI is already a key player in game development

AI's role in the industry

Developers say AI helps them process text, audio, code, and even video faster, with 44% using it to make smarter decisions during development.

Nearly all surveyed (94%) believe AI will help cut costs in making games.

Still, there are worries—like high setup costs and not always knowing if the investment pays off.

Plus, after last year's job cuts affecting over 10,000 people and ongoing debates about who owns AI-generated content (63% are concerned), the industry is figuring things out as it grows with new titles and consoles ahead.