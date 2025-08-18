Next Article
Grammarly's new AI tools can help you write better
Grammarly just rolled out a fresh interface packed with advanced AI tools, hoping to make life smoother for students and professionals.
Built on Coda, the update lets you quickly add tables, columns, and headers, while a handy sidebar assistant can summarize text and offer writing tips right as you work.
The update brings a host of new features
The redesign brings in cool extras like "Reader Reactions" (to see how different readers might respond), a "Paraphraser" for switching up your tone, and an AI detector to spot content written by bots.
Grammarly says these upgrades are part of their bigger push toward an AI-first future—backed by a recent $1 billion funding round—to keep adding smarter tools for academic and professional writing.