Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE with ANC go official
Samsung just launched the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, making wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation (ANC) a bit more wallet-friendly.
They sport a stem design like the pricier models, block out background noise, and are built to handle dust and rain (thanks to an IP54 rating).
You'll get up to six hours of listening with ANC on—or 8.5 hours if you turn it off.
The case boosts total battery life up to 24 hours (ANC on) or 30 hours (ANC off).
These buds are designed to work smoothly with Samsung devices and come loaded with Galaxy AI for handy voice commands and live language translation through the Interpreter app.
Priced at $149.99, they'll be available in black and gray across the US starting September 4, 2025.