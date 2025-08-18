Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE with ANC go official Technology Aug 18, 2025

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, making wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation (ANC) a bit more wallet-friendly.

They sport a stem design like the pricier models, block out background noise, and are built to handle dust and rain (thanks to an IP54 rating).

You'll get up to six hours of listening with ANC on—or 8.5 hours if you turn it off.