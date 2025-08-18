Grammarly's new AI writing agents are your digital writing buddies Technology Aug 18, 2025

Grammarly just rolled out eight smart AI writing agents aimed at making life easier for students and professionals.

These tools can handle everything from finding citations and checking for plagiarism to grading, paraphrasing, proofreading, and even guessing how readers might react to your writing.

They work automatically—no need for extra prompts—and are available now on Grammarly's free and Pro plans, with additional rollout to Grammarly Enterprise and Grammarly for Education tiers later this year.