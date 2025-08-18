Grammarly's new AI writing agents are your digital writing buddies
Grammarly just rolled out eight smart AI writing agents aimed at making life easier for students and professionals.
These tools can handle everything from finding citations and checking for plagiarism to grading, paraphrasing, proofreading, and even guessing how readers might react to your writing.
They work automatically—no need for extra prompts—and are available now on Grammarly's free and Pro plans, with additional rollout to Grammarly Enterprise and Grammarly for Education tiers later this year.
Meet the new AI writing team
Here's the lineup:
Citation Finder tracks down legit sources and formats them for you;
AI Detector spots if text was written by an AI;
AI Grader checks your work against uploaded rubrics (super handy for students);
Reader Reactions predicts audience vibes;
plus there's Expert Review, Paraphraser with Tone Control, Plagiarism Checker, and Proofreader.
Basically, it's like having a mini writing squad in your browser.
Grammarly is leveling up its game
With these updates in 2025, Grammarly is moving way beyond simple spellcheck—it wants to be your all-in-one digital writing assistant.
Thanks to some recent tech upgrades (like acquiring Coda Project Inc.), their new features are designed to help you write better and faster without losing your personal touch.