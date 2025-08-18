Perplexity: You now get live earnings-call transcriptions of Indian companies
What's the story
Perplexity, a US-based artificial intelligence (AI) company, has updated its Finance dashboard with live transcriptions and schedules of earnings calls for Indian companies. The move comes after the firm's recent launch of free access to financial information on Indian stock exchanges and all listed companies via its Finance tab. The plan is to make primary market information more accessible for the investors, analysts, and market participants in India.
Feature
New features include market news synthesis
Perplexity now shows real-time share prices from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). Market news synthesis, bull and bear case analyzes, explanations for the notable price movements, historical data downloads, and financial statements with Excel models are also available. The live earnings support is currently available for select BSE and NSE equities but will be expanded soon.
Strategic alliance
Partnership with Airtel
Perplexity has partnered with telecom giant Bharti Airtel to offer its AI-backed search engine, Perplexity Pro, free of cost to around 360 million Airtel users. The company is also planning to introduce natural-language stock screening and price alerts for Indian users in the near future. These strategic moves highlight Perplexity's commitment to enhancing its services and expanding its user base in India.