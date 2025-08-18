The plan is to make primary market information more accessible

Perplexity: You now get live earnings-call transcriptions of Indian companies

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:36 pm Aug 18, 202506:36 pm

What's the story

Perplexity, a US-based artificial intelligence (AI) company, has updated its Finance dashboard with live transcriptions and schedules of earnings calls for Indian companies. The move comes after the firm's recent launch of free access to financial information on Indian stock exchanges and all listed companies via its Finance tab. The plan is to make primary market information more accessible for the investors, analysts, and market participants in India.