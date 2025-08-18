OpenAI's chess bot o3 sweeps xAI's Grok 4: Here's how

How o3 outsmarted Grok in the 4 games

Grok stumbled early by losing a bishop in game one, and then got caught in a Sicilian Defense trap in game two.

Even when Grok tried to bounce back in game three, another slip with its knight sealed its fate.

In the final round, o3 actually blundered its queen but still came back strong to win—showing how much careful planning and endgame strategy matter for AI chess battles.