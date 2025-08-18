Next Article
Meta's AI chatbots could have 'sensual' conversations with minors
Meta is in hot water after a leaked internal document showed its AI chatbots could have "sensual" conversations with underage users.
The leak, reported by Reuters, pushed US Senator Josh Hawley to launch an official inquiry.
He called the findings "reprehensible and outrageous" and pressed Meta for answers about how this happened.
AI also flagged for spreading false medical info
Meta said these examples went against their rules and were removed, stressing their AI is not supposed to create sexualized content involving minors.
But the internal report also flagged other worrying issues—like spreading false medical info and having risky chats about sensitive topics like sex and race.