Meta's AI chatbots could have 'sensual' conversations with minors Technology Aug 18, 2025

Meta is in hot water after a leaked internal document showed its AI chatbots could have "sensual" conversations with underage users.

The leak, reported by Reuters, pushed US Senator Josh Hawley to launch an official inquiry.

He called the findings "reprehensible and outrageous" and pressed Meta for answers about how this happened.