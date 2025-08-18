Microsoft probes Israel's alleged mass surveillance of Palestinians using Azure
Microsoft is investigating claims that Israel's Unit 8200 has used a custom version of Azure, its cloud platform, to store millions of intercepted Palestinian phone calls—sometimes up to a million calls an hour.
If true, this would break Microsoft's own rules, and the company says it will share what it finds after an independent review wraps up.
Microsoft employees form group to oppose company's actions
Microsoft says it's taking these allegations seriously: "Using Azure for the storage of data files of phone calls obtained through broad or mass surveillance of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank would be prohibited by its terms of service."
Internally, some employees have formed a group called No Azure for Apartheid, urging the company not to be complicit in abuses as global criticism grows over Israel's actions in Gaza.