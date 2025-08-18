Deepfake videos used in AI-driven trading scams
In 2025, AI-driven trading scams have cost Indian investors crores. Fraudsters used deepfake videos and fake endorsements to make their bogus trading platforms look legit.
These sites mimicked real market data and let people withdraw small amounts at first—only to block bigger withdrawals later, leaving victims stuck.
Victims include a retired IAS officer
Quick Heal Technologies uncovered that scammers circulated deepfake videos of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy in fake ads to gain trust.
Victims included a 79-year-old retiree from Bengaluru who lost ₹34.6 lakh, and a retired IAS officer from Hyderabad who was cheated out of ₹3.37 crore.
Cybersecurity experts urge everyone to double-check platforms before investing and report anything suspicious online or via helpline 1930.