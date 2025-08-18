Deepfake videos used in AI-driven trading scams

Victims include a retired IAS officer

Quick Heal Technologies uncovered that scammers circulated deepfake videos of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy in fake ads to gain trust.

Victims included a 79-year-old retiree from Bengaluru who lost ₹34.6 lakh, and a retired IAS officer from Hyderabad who was cheated out of ₹3.37 crore.

Cybersecurity experts urge everyone to double-check platforms before investing and report anything suspicious online or via helpline 1930.