Entertainment

Czech singer Hana Horka intentionally catches COVID-19, dies; was unvaccinated

Czech singer Hana Horka intentionally catches COVID-19, dies; was unvaccinated

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 21, 2022, 06:05 pm 2 min read

Hana Horka was a vocalist for the band 'Asonance'

A Czech Republic singer has died after intentionally catching COVID-19, according to her family. Hana Horka was unvaccinated and had posted about her recovering from the disease just two days before her demise. She was 57. The folk crooner contracted the virus after she stayed in close proximity to her son, Jan Rek, and husband, both vaccinated. They had tested positive during Christmas.

Details Is this why Horka deliberately caught the virus?

"She should have isolated for a week because we tested positive. But she was with us the whole time," Rek shared. In the Czech Republic, to gain access in sports, social and cultural facilities like pubs/clubs/cinema halls and the like, you should provide proof of either vaccination or recent infection. Rek is of the opinion that she deliberately caught the infection for that purpose.

Quote In about 10 minutes it was all over: Rek

Image is used for representational purposes only

And Rek's belief actually matches. As, Horka had written online just two days before her demise, "I survived...It was intense. Now there will be theater, sauna, a concert...and an urgent trip to the sea." On Sunday, the day she died, Horka felt a pain in her back and went to rest. "In about 10 minutes it was all over...she choked to death," he added.

Reaction 'Makes me sad that she believed strangers more'

About her not being vaccinated, Rek said that he knows "exactly who influenced her... It makes me sad that she believed strangers more than her proper family," referring to the leaders of a local anti-vax movement who had reportedly convinced her to not get the jabs. However, he quickly added that strange conspiracy theories around the same were not why she didn't get vaccinated.

Purpose Rek shared mother's story to convince others for vaccination

Hana Horka

"Her philosophy was that she was more OK with the idea of catching COVID-19 than getting vaccinated. Not that we would get microchipped or anything like that," Rek said. He highlighted that though talking of Horka makes him emotional, he still is doing so to persuade others to get jabbed. "If you have living examples from real life, it's more powerful than just graphs."