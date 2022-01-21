Entertainment

Grammy-winning rockstar Meat Loaf dies at 74. Rest in peace!

Jan 21, 2022

Renowned singer and actor Meat Loaf, who created the legendary album Bat Out Of Hell, is no longer among us, his family has confirmed in a social media post. He was 74. The rockstar, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, hailed from Dallas. The post said his wife and two daughters were with him during his last moments. May he rest in peace.

On the popular musician's official Facebook page, a statement announced the tragic news on January 21. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side...Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours," it read. "From his heart to your souls... don't ever stop rocking!"

No cause of death was mentioned. As soon as the news spread, celebrities took to social media to express their condolences. Singer Cher wrote on Twitter: "Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did Dead Ringer. Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends, & Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing [people] In The Arts Dying every other Day."

I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century - https://t.co/RxoH36OYHw — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 21, 2022

Radio presenter Paul Gambaccini, who was a personal acquaintance of the late star, described him as a "bundle of energy and this energy was focused by his writer and producer Jim Steinman." Notably, Steinman passed away last year in April. Gambaccini also revealed how Meat Loaf would require oxygen off stage as "he had periods where he was extremely obese."

The Paradise by the Dashboard Light singer had his fair share of injuries and illnesses when it came to performing, be it breaking his leg or fainting on stage. His Bat Out Of Hell is still one of the top 10 best-selling albums of all time. He had also acted in musicals (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), films (Fight Club), and shows (Glee, Elementary).