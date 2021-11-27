Tahir Raj Bhasin-Mouni Roy-Neha Sharma to star in web drama

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 27, 2021, 09:41 pm

Interesting casting: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, and Neha Sharma are set to lead upcoming web show

As director Milan Luthria is gearing up for the release of his film Tadap in December, we have news about his next offering. And this one will be a digital venture, featuring a heavyweight star cast of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, and Neha Sharma. Reportedly, the Disney+ Hotstar series will be based on Arnab Ray's book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension.

Context

Why is this story important?

The project, according to various portals, is going to hit the floors as early as next month. Also, Reliance Entertainment will be backing the web drama. To detail the plot, Ray's base material follows the rise of a certain Arjun Bhatia from being a moneyless refugee's son to an influential broker in Delhi. Bhatia's flight stomps a sudden brake when his past comes haunting.

Expectations

We can sense a franchise being set up

What's more, the book is spread across five decades and two generations. Given love, power, and violence are involved, we can expect something akin to Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur or Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur. Another thing common in these works is their length. We expect multiple seasons of the upcoming show too. Of course, the sequel(s) will depend on the inaugural season's success.

Work

What are three stars busy with right now?

A scene from Sharma's 'Aafat-E-Ishq'

While an official announcement regarding the Hotstar show is coming soon, let's see what are the three leads up to. First up, Roy is awaiting the release of her ensemble comedy film Velle. On the personal front, she has marriage rumors following her closely, too. Meanwhile, Sharma met us with ZEE5's Aafat-E-Ishq in October, and her Voot Select show Illegal 2 just dropped.

Recent

Did Bhasin's 'Bulbul Tarang' with Sonakshi Sinha get canceled?

The Chhichhore actor, on the other hand, will greet fans in Ranveer Singh's sports drama 83 this December end. He has Looop Lapeta, the official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, with Taapsee Pannu, too. Earlier today, it was reported that the actor's Netflix project with Sonakshi Sinha, titled Bulbul Tarang, had been canceled. We are expecting clarity on that soon.