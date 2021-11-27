Did Netflix cancel Sonakshi Sinha's 'Bulbul Tarang'?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 27, 2021, 04:51 pm

Sonakshi Sinha's sudden exit from Netflix's 'Bulbul Tarang' put project on backburner?

Streaming giant Netflix had announced in March this year that Sonakshi Sinha will be leading a "quirky, heartfelt comedy-drama" called Bulbul Tarang. However, the project has failed to score any developments in the months that followed and a new report suggests this is because the streamer has scrapped the venture. Reportedly, Sinha's sudden exit from the venture was the reason. Here are more details.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Ready to target the Indian audience, Netflix announced 41 Indian titles in March for its 2021 slate. These included series sequels like Kota Factory 2 and Little Things 4, alongside new projects (Decoupled, Ray, Bombay Begums, etc.). The Sinha-led project was also on the list. Reportedly, Netflix originally approached the Dabangg star for collaboration in 2018. But looks like we'll have to wait longer.

Details

Sinha was touted to share screen with Tahir Raj Bhasin

According to Bollywood Hungama, shooting for Bulbul Tarang was set to begin in April but the COVID-19 pandemic posed trouble. However, the team never got back together later as it had been canceled. Although Netflix didn't specify any reasons, the portal says it was because of Sinha's reported exit. The film would have seen her starring opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin, her Force 2 co-star.

Quote

Netflix didn't give any reason behind the call

"Together with our partners, we made the decision to not move forward with the film. We are grateful to the amazing cast and crew and hope to collaborate with them very soon," a spokesperson for the streaming service told Bollywood Hungama.

Film

This was the plot of the social comedy venture

To tell you about the plot, the social comedy would have been about a bride (Sinha) who challenges traditions like dowry and its implications. Set in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, the venture was to be helmed by Shree Narayan Singh (of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Batti Gul Meter Chalu fame). Now, Singh would reportedly make his digital debut with the ZEE5 series Sutliyan.

Others

Sinha has multiple projects in her kitty right now

So, if the 34-year-old has indeed walked out of the Netflix venture, what is next for her? Well, Sinha is almost done with shooting Double XL, a film dealing with body image. In fact, the Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal co-starrer might get released in the first half of 2022. She also has a horror-comedy Kakuda and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi in the pipeline.