'Yodha' begins: Sidharth Malhotra starts filming for Karan Johar-backed actioner

'Shershaah' Sidharth Malhotra began shooting for his next 'Yodha' following Muhurat Puja

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has officially kickstarted his Yodha journey. Sharing pictures from the Muhurat Puja, the Shershaah star announced that he has started filming for the action flick. "Yodha begins," wrote the actor on social media today. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Yodha will see Malhotra leading an aerial action venture. Details about the other cast members are yet to be confirmed.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

Announced earlier this month, Yodha marks the first-ever action franchise from the house of Dharma Productions. Johar further announced that Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha have been given the duty to helm the actioner together. Notably, this comes after Malhotra-Johar did wonders with their last stint, Shershaah. It not only became the actor's highest-rated film on IMDb but even its music made headlines repeatedly.

Auspicious beginning

Malhotra began shoot after 'muhurat puja'

Coming to the latest update, Malhotra shared pictures of a clapboard for Yodha in a muhurat puja set-up on Instagram. As fans wondered whether the shoot had begun, the actor's next Instagram Story cleared the doubts. Malhotra was seen donning a green combat jacket and a backpack in his shooting costumes in the image. Later, Dharma Productions' social media handles also shared these pictures.

Twitter Post

Dharma also announced the news by sharing same pictures

Female lead

Is Disha Patani leading action-heavy production?

When the film was announced, rumors were rife about the female lead. We reported there was a chance that Malhotra will be seen opposite Disha Patani or Raashi Khanna. Now, it seems Patani has been finalized for the part. According to reports, the Baaghi 2 star has even started "training hard in MMA and has increased her gym workout" to ace her action scenes.

Information

'Yodha' is set to release on November 11 next year

Some reports also suggest that Khanna (of Bhramam fame) will also play a role in the film but is yet to sign the dotted lines. As far as the plot of Yodha is concerned, the shot of an airplane in the motion poster suggested Malhotra might lead an aerial rescue operation. Yodha is scheduled to hit theaters on November 11, 2022, for now.