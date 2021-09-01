Team 'Shershaah' celebrates as 'Ranjha' debuts on US Billboard chart

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 05:14 pm

'Shershaah' music is winning hearts all over; tracks continue to break records

Even weeks after release, Amazon Prime Video's successful offering Shershaah continues to scale new heights every day. In its latest feat, the soulful track Ranjha from the film by B Praak and Jasleen Royal has debuted on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S chart. Producer Karan Johar shared the news of the achievement online after which other members of the team also basked in glee.

Twitter Post

Dharma honcho was understandably happy with the news

Ranking

'The music of #Shershaah is winning hearts globally!'

Billboard refreshed its Global Excl. U.S chart earlier today and revealed the new rankings. Johar spotted Ranjha entering the chart at the 73rd spot and quoted Billboard's tweet via his handle. He excitedly wrote, "The music of #Shershaah is winning hearts globally!! @jasleenroyal @BPraak @sonymusicindia #Ranjha." Notably, another song from the period film, Raataan Lambiyan, is also gracing the 28th spot on the chart.

Achievements

'Raataan Lambiyan' is first Bollywood song topping YouTube Global charts

This is not all. Both Ranjha and Raataan Lambiyan have also entered the Spotify Global Top 100 chart (now they stand at the 109th and 99th spots, respectively). They also hold the record for being the most streamed songs in a week on Spotify India. Finally, the romantic track by Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, became the first Bollywood song to top YouTube Global chart.

Twitter Post

'Shershaah' tracks are soaring on multiple charts

Soaring on the charts, the love for the music of #Shershaah is crossing all borders❤️#RaataanLambiyan #Ranjha pic.twitter.com/sZyQEeFeMn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 1, 2021

Information

Both Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani shared the news online

Soon, both the lead actors, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared the news with their fans via Instagram Stories. In our album review for the Vishnu Varadhan-directorial, we had written how all six tracks from the venture were on point, so it can be expected that the other tracks, Kabhii Tumhhe (both versions), JaiHind Ki Senaa, and Mann Bharryaa 2.0 land on charts soon.

Movie

'Shershaah' is also Amazon Prime Video's most-watched film in India

Aside from packing an impactful music album, the war saga is also winning hearts for its cinematic portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life in the Kargil War of 1999. The flick has since then become Malhotra and Advani's highest-rated movie on IMDb. Released on August 12, Shershaah is also Amazon Prime Video's most-watched film in India. Congratulations to the team!