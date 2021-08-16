'Shershaah' album review: There are no skippable tracks here

Aug 16, 2021

Relishing great reception, makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah have now released the full album from the war movie. Available on all top audio streaming sites, the album comprises six tracks, ranging from the romantic Raataan Lambiyan to the heart-thumping JaiHind Ki Senaa. Interestingly, across genres, the tracks of the Vishnu Varadhan-directorial impress. Here's our review of the album.

The full album is now available on top streaming sites

'Raataan Lambiyan' is Bollywood's romantic music at its best

Raataan Lambiyan by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur was the first track to be dropped and it's beautiful in one word. Composed/written by Tanishk Bagchi, the track is Bollywood romantic music at its best. Contrast greets us in Ranjha. Crooned by Jasleen Royal-B Praak, the sad melody aptly captures the essence of the impending separation of a couple. Anvita Dutt's lyrics are especially noteworthy.

'Kabhii Tumhhe': Both male and female versions reflect raw yearning

Kabhii Tumhhe by the renowned duo Javed-Mohsin is pointedly heartbreaking. While the regular (male) version was crooned by Darshan Raval, Palak Muchhal lent her voice for the female version. Lyricist pair Rashmi-Virag has written the lyrics for both the tracks. Accompanied by little instrumental support, the composition presents the yearning perfectly. Raval's version wins by a small margin because of its quicker rhythm.

'JaiHind Ki Senaa' is super catchy but lyrics scream caution

Now coming to the most dynamic track from the album, JaiHind Ki Senaa, is a celebration of those bravehearts, who sacrifice their lives for the sake of peace in the country. Vikram Montrose's voice and composition feel like a mantra. As mentioned in the individual review of the song, the lyrics by Manoj Muntashir typically normalize the romanticization of martyrdom.

'Mann Bharryaa 2.0' is more somber than original version

The last track is the rehashed version of B Praak and Jaani's 2017 hit Mann Bharrya. Titled Mann Bharryaa 2.0, the new track is more somber to essay a hollowness, the kind felt when a dear one is lost. Overall, all the tracks are average to good performers and get 4/5. Watch Captain Vikram Batra's story come to life on Amazon Prime Video.