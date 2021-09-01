'No Time To Die' trailer: Daniel Craig exits in style

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 05:00 pm

Daniel Craig as James Bond is going to go out in style! The final trailer for his last movie as the famed agent, No Time To Die, is proof. After quite a bit of a delay, the action flick is finally releasing this year. Bond fans, get ready, for it will release in Indian theaters on September 30. Here's a breakdown of the trailer.

Trailer

The MI6 agent to lock horns with anarchist Lyutsifer Safin

The 25th installment of the fictional British spy saga will set up the former MI6 agent against Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), an anarchist who was also an assassin for Spectre. We see Bond getting called back to action for a special case, even after he had retired. But the mission is more dangerous and personal than he had previously thought.

Expectation

The cinematography is top-notch, action sequences to die for

The Universal Pictures movie is guaranteed to give us top-notch cinematography. We see car chases, fighter vehicles, exploding buildings, haunting music, and sleek hand-to-hand combat. The best dialogue in the 2.28-minute trailer goes to Malek: "James Bond. We both eradicate people to make the world a better place. I just want to be a little, tidier..." Menacing, indeed!

Cast

Several old faces are returning along with new characters

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Ben Whishaw (Q), Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny), and Lea Seydoux (Dr. Madeleine Swann) are returning. A perfect ode to all four Bond movies Craig has done before, the end will be hopefully crafted with care, as also seen in the teaser. Ana de Armas, who featured in the trailer for a few seconds, is joining the cast as Paloma.

Information

Wait to meet the new 007 is over!

And of course, we are getting our new 007, Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch. In the trailer, we get to see her as a tough agent who is undeterred even while flying a craft she has never flown! Watching Craig's camaraderie with the first Black woman to be MI6 will be exciting. Notably, the movie is releasing in the United States on October 8.