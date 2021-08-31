Ana de Armas aside, these actresses could've portrayed Monroe too

Who other than Ana de Armas could have been perfect fit as Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'

Netflix is currently working on Marilyn Monroe's biopic, Blonde. The movie is set to star Golden Globe-nominated actress, Ana de Armas in the lead. Blonde has been directed by Andrew Dominik, while Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Brad Pitt, and Scott Robertson are backing it. Let's explore which other actress could have done justice to the role of Monroe in the movie.

Scarlett Johansson: Similar physical features, stellar acting skills

Scarlett Johansson is our first choice, because the star has many similarities with the glamorous siren, including the physical features. She even had replicated Monroe's look in 2009 during a Dolce and Gabbana cosmetic campaign. An admirer of the yesteryear actress, Johansson is also armed with stellar acting skills, which will help her emote a range of emotions, while portraying Monroe's rocky personal life.

Charlize Theron: The Oscar winner's name was recommended once

Way back in 2006, Oscar-winner Charlize Theron's name was recommended for Monroe's biopic, Goddess. And she had the solid backing of none other than Tom Hanks, who was the lead actor in it. The film never took off, but if it did, imagine Theron as the Some Like it Hot actress, and Hanks probably playing her rumored love interest John F. Kennedy... Just wow!

Cindy Crawford has channeled her inner Monroe repeatedly

Top model Cindy Crawford has channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe repeatedly. She has done many photoshoots, reflecting the same boldness and glam factor the vintage actress boasted of. Crawford once posted a picture of hers dressed as Monroe and wrote, "Going Platinum..." A few months later that year, the supermodel donned a catsuit, a Versace ensemble that paid rich respect to Monroe.

Elle Fanning should at least be given a chance

For Elle Fanning, Monroe was a "hero for most of her life." She first spotted her when Fanning was seven, and "would just look at her...I was mesmerized." She even bought Monroe's face cream and powder in an auction. So even if her face lacks the maturity, the Maleficent star should at least be given a chance to portray her idol on screen.

Christina Aguilera is a celebrity hairstylist's modern-day Monroe

Monroe is Christina Aguilera's most favorite beauty icon. When asked about the Hollywood star, the Stripped singer said, "I think she evoked sensuality in her look, walk and talk." She once emulated Monroe's look on the red carpet, wearing blonde hair and red lipstick. David Babaii, the celebrity hairstylist, calls Aguilera his modern-day Monroe. So, she might be a good choice for that character.