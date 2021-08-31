Crowd-favorite psychological thriller is back! 'You' S03 premieres this October

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 04:16 pm

Netflix's smash hit series You is back with its third season. The psychological thriller will continue to circle around Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and his life with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Now that a baby is in the picture, it will be interesting (and terrifying) to see how Goldberg shapes his stalker and murderous ways. A teaser was also dropped alongside the date announcement.

Teaser

Goldberg promises to shape who baby Henry will become

Retaining the spine-chilling premise of the show, the teaser was focused on making/decorating a cake with the usual eggs, flour, and well, a little bit of blood. Goldberg's haunting voice reveals he is trying to decide the name of Quinn and his son. Naming him Henry, Goldberg promises to "protect you, to shape who you will become, who are you going to be."

Twitter Post

'Whoever said raising child would be a piece of cake?'

Whoever said raising a child would be a piece of cake? YOU S3 is coming October 15. pic.twitter.com/sFzdSjxEGS — YOU (@YouNetflix) August 30, 2021

Storyline

Netflix also dropped several pictures from the upcoming season

The official Twitter handle of the series confirmed the baby will be called Henry Quinn-Goldberg. Viewers of the show know Goldberg's childhood and teenage years were fairly responsible for shaping him the way he turned out to be. So the aspect of him and Quinn (who is one step ahead) raising a child is disturbing. Separately, Netflix also dropped several stills from season three.

Timeline

The team wrapped up S03 production on August 25

The series, based on the novel series by the same name by Caroline Kepnes, was renewed for the third season in January 2020, just a month after the second season dropped on the platform. Starting the principal photography for the latest season in November 2020, the team posted a cheeky picture of Badgley on August 25 to announce they were done with the production.

Twitter Post

The shoot began in November last year

We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU S3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/d7AifniC99 — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 2, 2020

Upcoming

We will see many new faces this time

While the first season premiered on Lifetime, as has happened with many shows, the series received a new high in popularity after airing on Netflix. We can expect to see more of Goldberg's past this season and a similar dizzying pace. Actors Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, and Dylan Arnold will star this season. Happy binge-watching!