List of movies where MCU co-stars were casted in non-MCU movies

Recently, news suggested that MCU stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans have been signed by Apple Studios for a film. Titled Ghosted, it will see our Black Widow and Captain America engage in a romantic action-adventure. But, this is not the first film where Marvel stars have come together for a non-MCU venture. Let's discuss other notable projects of such a type of collaboration.

Detective brothers! Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo in 'Zodiac'

Before being MCU co-stars, Robert Downey Jr. aka Tony Stark, and Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk shared screen as detective brothers in Zodiac. The 2007 release was directed by David Fincher, and had Ruffalo as cop Dave Toschi, while Downey Jr. played crime journalist Paul Avery. Their real life friendship lit up the screen every single time they met up to solve the killer's identity.

Delicious! Jon Favreau, Downey Jr. and Johansson in 'Chef'

Chef was all about delicious foods and Marvel-lous amalgamation of superheroes! Helmed by Jon Favreau, Iron Man's Happy Hogan, the film had his dear friend RDJ and Johansson. It also starred Favreau in the lead role, Carl Casper. Meanwhile, Johansson was Molly, the hostess of a hotel where Carl was the head chef, in love with him. Her love, however, remained unfulfilled.

War-lords! Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch in 'War Horse'

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) might be magic foes, but they became buddies ever since they starred in War Horse. They played military boys in the movie, which was helmed by the genius called Steven Spielberg. It dealt with the consequences and impact war has on people. While Hiddleston played Captain James Nicholls, who gets killed, Cumberbatch was Major Jamie Stewart.

Alien-fight! Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in 'Men in Black'

Right after we saw a glimpse of romance between Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the 2017 outing, Thor: Ragnarok, the actors teamed up for actioner Men in Black: International. While Hemsworth played Henry/Agent H, a coveted agent in the UK branch of MIB, Thompson was Molly Wright or Agent M, a new recruit, who was assigned to MIB's UK branch.

Exes' battle! 'Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World' featured Evans, Larson

Before both our Caps set out to save the world, they played Hollywood actor and skateboarder Lucas Lee and pop star Envy Adams in Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World, respectively. While Evans was Lee, Brie Larson portrayed Adams. The 2010 romcom revolved around Scott Pilgrim fighting against seven evil exes of his girlfriend Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Lee was one of the exes.