Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to star in Apple's romantic action-adventure

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 30, 2021, 03:55 pm

We might see Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans onscreen together again in Dexter Fletcher's next!

Apple Studios is reportedly bringing Marvel stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans together on screen. As per the latest report, the two top actors will be sharing screen space in a "romantic action-adventure," titled Ghosted, to be helmed by Dexter Fletcher of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman-fame. Ideation and script are credited to Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, and Skydance will be backing the project.

Information

The stars are apparently in 'advanced negotiations'

The news was reported by Deadline, which added that both Johansson and Evans are "in advanced negotiations." Frequent collaborators, the actors' chemistry calls for high anticipation. Notably, Skydance has given us hits from top stars like the Chris Pratt-starrer The Tomorrow War, and Michael B Jordan-led Without Remorse in the recent past. Wernick and Reese are promising writers, given they're behind the Deadpool films.

Upcoming projects

It'll become ScarJo's first project after son Cosmo's birth

Now coming to the leads, if Johansson signs this project, it will be her first after she gave birth to her son Cosmo. Just days before, it was also reported that the Black Widow star was going to be part of Wes Anderson's new film. It's already known to be starring Tom Hanks, and Margot Robbie, among others. She's starring in/producing Apple-backed Bride too.

Work

Evans has 'Don't Look Up,' 'The Gray Man' coming up

For her Captain America: The Winter Soldier co-star, Evans will be seen in Adam McKay's disaster comedy film Don't Look Up. Starring nearly entire Hollywood, the Netflix movie is expected to premiere this December. He'll be voicing astronaut Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's next, Lightyear. And of course, Evans is part of Anthony and Joe Russo's The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling and Dhanush.

Update

Disney-suit: Evans or other Marvel men yet to take sides

As is understood, the Fletcher directorial will begin shooting as and when Johansson is fit to resume work. She also has the legal mess with Disney to look into. The two-time Oscar nominee sued the corporation for simultaneously releasing Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+. But what was apparent was the silence of her Marvel co-stars, including Evans, who's her old friend.