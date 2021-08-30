'Kota Factory' S02 to premiere on Netflix on September 24

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 30, 2021, 02:31 pm

TVF's 'Kota Factory' S02 is coming to Netflix on September 24

The wait for the hit web series Kota Factory's second season is finally over! Netflix India announced today that season two for The Viral Fever (TVF) product is arriving on the platform on September 24. Chronicling the life and struggles of a bunch of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants, the first season was a huge hit among the youth. Here's more.

Teaser

Favorite Physics teacher Jeetu Bhaiya is no longer with Prodigy

Part two's September arrival was confirmed earlier too, but we didn't have a date. Now we do. Along with that, the streamer also gave us the official teaser, which prepares us for the upcoming story arc. As we predicted, everyone's favorite Physics teacher Jeetu Bhaiya (Jitendra Kumar) is no longer associated with Prodigy Classes, and he might have opened up his own coaching center.

Story

Vaibhav Pandey leaves Prodigy for Maheshwari Classes

As seen in the debut season, Vaibhav Pandey (Mayur More) was selected in another coaching institute, known as the Maheshwari Classes, and the teaser shows us how he has found a new friend there. But be it Prodigy or Maheshwari, the doubts, insecurities, and difficulties about this academic turmoil still burn high. Pandey will also have his love life to think about.

Twitter Post

Check out the full teaser here!

Quote

Like S01, S02 will chronicle struggles of students in Kota

Overall, the one-minute and 12-seconds clip retains the flavor, which was so well-loved in its preceding season, and we're excited to see how the story unfolds. "As a director, I try to create stories that inspire and enthrall audiences throughout. Season 2 of Kota Factory will chronicle the journey of students at Kota and struggles they face on a daily basis," Raghav Subbu said.

Credits

'Kota Factory' S01 came to Netflix on August 27

The show also stars Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, and Urvi Sing. Produced by Arunabh Kumar and TVF, Subbu is helming the season. Manoj Kalwani, Saurabh Khanna, Abhishek Yadav, and Puneet Batra are the writers for the popular show. As of August 27, Kota Factory S01 is also airing on Netflix. Watch it before S02 drops or binge it all together!