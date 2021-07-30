What are the upcoming projects of 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page?

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 06:43 pm

Rege-Jean Page to star and executive produce 'The Saint' reboot

Rege-Jean Page is probably best known for his role as Simon Basset in Bridgerton, for which he received an Outstanding Actor in Drama Series NAACP Image Award. His exit from the Netflix period drama didn't sit well with viewers, who demanded his return. It also left many wondering what is he up to next. It seems Page has many ventures in his kitty.

'The Saint' reboot marks Page's second project with Paramount Network

Let's start with his most recent one, The Saint reboot. For this, the British actor is collaborating with Paramount Network, for the second time. He'll star and be its executive producer. The original one was adapted from Leslie Charteris' 1920s novel series by the same name. Kwame Kwei-Armah will write the script, while Lorenzo DiBonaventura, Brad Krevoy and Mark Vahradian are backing it.

'The Gray Man': Page joins the big budget action thriller

The Duke of Hastings in 'Bridgerton' is making his way ahead

Before this, we will see him in The Gray Man, an upcoming spy thriller. Page, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thorton have joined the cast of this Netflix action drama. Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush and Julia Butters round up the cast. The movie, with a $200mn budget, wrapped its filming recently, and will release in 2022.

'Dungeons & Dragons': His fantasy drama will release in 2023

Dungeons & Dragons, a fantasy movie, is another project which Page is a part of. Alongside him, the cast includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Jason Wong, and Daisy Head. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley-helmed movie began its filming in April 2021 in Iceland. For now, the movie is set to premiere on March 3, 2023.

Will Page be next James Bond? Star clears the rumor

Rumor of being James Bond's face is more like a badge to Page

There have been rumors on the internet stating that Page will be the next James Bond after Daniel Craig exits the franchise after No Time To Die. Clearing the air on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, he said that people often say the "B-word" once a British actor gets fame in the industry. But given everything, it's definitely like a badge for him.

Personal life: Page is dating Emily Brown, a writer-footballer

Sorry folks! Page has a girlfriend

Page has taken home a MTV Movie + TV Award for Breakthrough Performance (Bridgerton). Alongside, he was garlanded with STARmeter Award for Breakout Star (IMDb) in 2021. Even though most of his awards/nominations are for Bridgerton, he is also popular for Chicken George's role in miniseries Roots. Currently, the heartthrob is dating writer and footballer Emily Brown, and the couple lives in London.