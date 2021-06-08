LA schedule of 'The Gray Man' finished, Dhanush headed home

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 06:15 pm

Russo Brothers confirm 'The Gray Man' has wrapped shooting in LA.

The Gray Man has wrapped up its shooting in Los Angeles. The upcoming movie, which is being helmed by Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo, will next set base in France and Spain. Dhanush, who is a part of the ensemble cast, is now headed home, and soon will be able to gorge on homemade food that he was missing for so long.

Video

Russo Brothers mark final day of US shoot with clip

Announcing the wrap, the Russos shared an interesting clip online, which shows them driving golf carts around the sets, without speaking anything. Are the Russos now free enough to while away their time, or/and they are preparing to drive off to another location? The added sound effects (tires screeching) though give us an impression that many action sequences might get featured throughout the film.

Twitter Post

'Did we add our own sound effects? Yes.'

Last day of shooting #TheGrayMan in the States. We out...



Did we add our own sound effects? Yes. pic.twitter.com/ncjkbLtAz5 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 7, 2021

Story

So, what is 'The Gray Man' all about?

The Gray Man follows the story of Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a freelance assassin and former CIA operative. The movie will be a "deadly duel between killers, as Gentry is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort of Gentry's at the CIA." Dhanush might be playing one of the antagonists in the movie. A release date is still awaited.

Statement

'I miss Chennai, home food a lot', Dhanush shares experience

Recently, the Tamil superstar shared his experience about shooting abroad. "I miss Chennai and India a lot. More than anything, I miss home food a lot. I am just waiting to get back home as soon as possible and to watch the film along with you all." He said these while participating in a Twitter Spaces session on Jagame Thandhiram's music album launch.

Information

'Being away from home for long is mentally challenging'

"Being away from home for long is mentally challenging to me. It's the love from my fans that motivates me and keeps me going," he added. "The Gray Man is a really good opportunity for me, and I am focusing on using this opportunity well."

Twitter Post

Dhanush started shooting for this film in California from April

Cast

All together: Handsome duke, a Bond girl and a superhero

Apart from Dhanush, Evans and Gosling, the movie boasts a stellar cast including Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, and Rege-Jean Page, among others. Meanwhile, another Indian actor Aishwarya Sonar will also be seen in a minor role. The Gray Man is reportedly made on a budget of over $200mn, making it the most expensive Netflix production to date.