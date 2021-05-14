'Enola Holmes 2' with Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill coming

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 14, 2021, 03:07 pm

'Enola Holmes' sequel is coming to Netflix soon

The feisty little sister of Sherlock Holmes is returning! Netflix announced a sequel to Enola Holmes, their hit 2020 mystery movie recently, with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill set to come back. Brown will produce this one too. The film is based on a series of novels by Nancy Springer, and the sequel might be based on The Case of the Left-Handed Lady.

Details

Everything we know about the sequel so far

The sequel details are pretty scarce, but this time too, Enola, the gifted detective, will solve murder mysteries. Cavill will be putting on the coat as the great Sherlock Holmes (her brother), an accomplished sleuth himself. It's likely to take place in 19th century London, the same timeline as the first movie. Writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer are returning too.

The sequel is afoot! The adventure continues, says Netflix

The sequel is afoot!



The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister. 🔎 pic.twitter.com/7tsr1fbej2 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 13, 2021

Statement

'I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!'

Brown shared her excitement about the same, and said, "I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart- she's strong, fearless, intelligent, and brave." "I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!" According to reports, the production for the sequel could begin by the end of 2021. A release date is awaited.

Success

'Enola Holmes': Viewership, cast, and more details

Netflix said an estimated 76 million households watched Enola Holmes in the first 28 days of its release. The movie never had a theatrical release due to the pandemic, hence this is the only metric to establish film's success. Apart from Brown and Cavill, its cast included some noted actors such as Helena Bonham Carter (Eudoria Holmes, Holmes family matriarch), Sam Claflin, and others.

Trivia

Interesting fact: Doyle's estate sued Netflix for giving Sherlock feelings?

Brown was paid $6 million for her role, and $500,000 more as a producer fee. At 16, Brown became one of the youngest ever producers in Hollywood. The movie has three alumni from the Harry Potter world: Fiona Shaw, Bonham Carter, and Frances de la Tour. Did you know, Arthur Conan Doyle's estate actually sued Netflix for making Sherlock Holmes an emotional guy?