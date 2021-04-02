Last updated on Apr 02, 2021, 12:10 am

It seems Knives Out is all set to become a full-fledged franchise. Two sequels of the murder mystery are heading to Netflix after an eye-watering deal of around $450mn, as reported by Variety. English actor Daniel Craig will be reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc and Rian Johnson will return as director. Shooting for the first sequel will begin this summer in Greece.

Daniel Craig Once we had Craig, we were making the movie: Director

The sequel will be delving deeper into Craig's character as he investigates a case. At the Knives Out premiere in 2019, Johnson had told ET that the Bond actor was the key element for the film. "Once we had Daniel, we were making the movie. And I think from there on out, he made it easy. Everybody wants to work with Daniel," he said.

Cast The Golden Globe nominated film had a killer ensemble cast

Apart from Craig, the Golden Globe nominated film had a stacked star cast including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, and Don Johnson. The movie is based around a master detective investigating the death of the patriarch of a wealthy and dysfunctional family. Rounding out the A-list cast are Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Christopher Plummer, and Toni Collette.

Box-office 'Knives Out' was a massive box-office success, earned $311.4mn globally

Knives Out was released in November 2019 and was distributed by Lionsgate. On a $40 million budget, the film was able to earn $311.4 million in the worldwide collection. The movie also earned an Oscar nod for best original screenplay and three nominations at the Golden Globe Awards. It was named among the top ten films of 2019 by the American Film Institute.

Reviews Has 82/100 score on Metacritic, is on their must-see list