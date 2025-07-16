Joe Root becomes oldest top-ranked ICC batter since December 2014

Star England player Joe Root has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men's Test Batting rankings , following his stellar performance against India in the Lord's game. The 34-year-old scored a vital first-innings ton, helping England secure a narrow 22-run victory over India. Notably, Root has reclaimed the top spot, displacing his teammate Harry Brook. At 34, he is the oldest batter to reach the summit since Kumar Sangakkara (at 37 in December 2014).

Ranking changes Root back at top; Smith moves up Root's stellar scores of 104 and 40 against India at Lord's helped him reclaim the top spot with 888 rating points. He dethroned his compatriot Harry Brook, who now sits second with 862 points. Australia's Steve Smith also climbed a spot to fifth, thanks to his gritty effort of 48 runs against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston. He replaced India's Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Records Notable records of Root from Lord's Test In the first innings, Root took charge after England were down to 44/2. He smashed a 199-ball 104 (10 fours). As per Cricbuzz, Root became the third batter with three successive Test hundreds at Lord's, joining Jack Hobbs and Michael Vaughan. He has steered clear of Smith and Rahul Dravid (36 each) to become the fifth-highest centurion in Tests. Root also became only the fourth batter with 8,000 Test runs while batting at number four.

Bowling prowess Boland jumps to sixth among bowlers In the bowling department, Australia's Scott Boland made a remarkable jump to sixth position after taking six wickets, including a hat-trick, against West Indies in Kingston. Boland, who jumped six places, now has 784 rating points. Despite his incredible performance, Australia's Mitchell Starc did not move up in the rankings and remains 10th. India's Jasprit Bumrah leads this tally with 901 points.