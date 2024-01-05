Australia dethrone India at the summit of ICC Test Rankings

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Australia dethrone India at the summit of ICC Test Rankings

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:40 pm Jan 05, 202405:40 pm

Australia won the ICC World Test Championship 2023 beating India in the final (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia have overtaken India to reclaim their position at the summit of the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings. The dramatic shift happened after India could only manage a 1-1 draw in the two-match Test series against South Africa. Meanwhile, Australia have already wrapped up their home Test series against Pakistan. The Aussies are also the ICC World Test Championship 2023 winners. Here's more.

2/5

India dropped to the second spot

India and Australia were tied on 118 rating points before this update and with more points, India were at the summit of the Test Rankings. But with a 1-1 draw against SA, India's rating has dropped to 117 which saw Australia take the position atop. However, India registered a historic Test victory in Cape Town, becoming the first Asian side to win there.

3/5

Australia have wrapped up the Test series against Pakistan

Australia have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series against Pakistan. They have maintained their winning streak following the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final in London. The Pat Cummins-led team kick-started the Pakistan series with a comprehensive 360-run victory in Perth followed by a 79-run triumph in Melbourne. Australia also have the upper hand in the ongoing Sydney Test.

4/5

England and South Africa form the top four

England are third in the ICC Test Rankings with a rating of 115. The Three Lions showed great character in drawing the Ashes 2-2. Their upcoming series against India will determine their position in the Rankings. Meanwhile, SA drew 1-1 against India to register their first points in the WTC cycle. They are fourth in the ICC Test Rankings with a 106 rating.

5/5

India top the WTC 2023-25 cycle points table

With the historic win in Cape Town, India have taken the position at the summit of the WTC 2023-25 points table with 54.16% PCT. SA, NZ, Australia and Bangladesh have 50% PCT each with the Aussies winning four out of seven Tests. Pakistan are sixth with 45.83% PCT while WI (16.67%) and England (15%) are seventh and eighth respectively. SL haven't opened their account.