Record-breaking ODI centuries from Indian batters in 2023

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Record-breaking ODI centuries from Indian batters in 2023

By Parth Dhall 08:29 pm Dec 24, 202308:29 pm

Virat Kohli slammed his 50th ODI ton during World Cup 2023

The Indian cricket team ruled the roost in 2023 with a stellar ICC Cricket World Cup run at home. Although they lost the final to Australia, their 10-match unbeaten run took the world by storm. While India's bowling was top-notch, their batters entered the record books for numerous reasons. From double-centurion Shubman Gill to Run Machine Virat Kohli, the Indian batters made merry.

2/7

Shubman Gill: 208 against NZ

Gill started the year with an incredible double-century against New Zealand in Hyderabad. He ended up scoring 208 off 149 balls, a knock laced with 19 fours and nine sixes. Gill is the fifth Indian batsman to notch an ODI double-ton. He joined Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Ishan Kishan. He also became the youngest player to score an ODI double-ton.

3/7

Virat Kohli: 166* against SL

Earlier that month, Kohli slammed a sublime 110-ball 166* in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka. It was his 46th ODI ton and second in the series. Kohli's hundred powered India to a majestic 390/5. India eventually won by 317 runs. Kohli clocked his fifth 150-plus score in ODI cricket. It was his fourth ODI hundred while striking at 150-plus.

4/7

Rohit Sharma: 131 against Afghanistan, WC 2023

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a blistering century in India's second 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan in Delhi. Chasing 273, Rohit made a fiery start and raced to his century off 63 balls. He smashed an 84-ball 131. With his seventh World Cup ton, Rohit broke Tendulkar's long-standing record of six centuries. The former now has the most WC tons.

5/7

Virat Kohli: 117 against NZ, WC 2023

During the World Cup, Kohli entered the record books by smashing his 50th century in ODI cricket. He touched the three-figure mark during the semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli now has the most centuries in the format, having surpassed the magical mark of Tendulkar (49). Kohli smashed a 113-ball 117 as India won by 70 runs, defending 397.

6/7

Shreyas Iyer: 105 against NZ, WC 2023

In the same semi-final, Shreyas Iyer proved his mettle with a 67-ball century. He slammed a 70-ball 105 (4 fours and 8 sixes). Iyer hammered the fastest-ever century in a WC knockout match. He broke the record of Australia's Adam Gilchrist, who smashed a 72-ball ton against Sri Lanka in the 2007 WC final. Iyer also became India's third centurion in the WC semi-finals.

7/7

KL Rahul: 102 against Netherlands, WC 2023

KL Rahul scored 102 off 64 balls against the Netherlands in World Cup 2023. He smashed his seventh ODI century and a second in World Cups. Rahul got to his century from 62 balls, breaking the record of Rohit for the fastest ODI World Cup ton by an Indian. Rohit took 63 balls for his century against Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup.