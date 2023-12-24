Boxing Day Test: Australia aim to seal series versus Pakistan

Australia face Pakistan in the second Test, starting December 26 (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Australia face Pakistan in the second Test, starting December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Aussies dismantled Pakistan in the opening encounter in Perth, sealing a massive win. A victory here will help Australia take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan will need to come out stronger and show a lot of courage. Here we present the match preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

Australia and Pakistan have faced each other in 70 Test matches. Australia have pocketed 35 wins to Pakistan's 15. Meanwhile, 20 matches have ended in a draw. Pakistan are yet to win a series Down Under, having lost 10 and drawn three before this. Pakistan have lost each of their last nine away series against the Aussies.

Pakistan need to step up against mighty Australia

Pakistan had an awful display in the first encounter in Perth, being outplayed across departments. Australia claimed a massive 360-run win. Imam-ul-Haq was the lone half-centurion for the visitors across the two innings. If Pakistan are to step up, they need more vision and character. Meanwhile, Australia enjoyed a complete show and will want to build on the same. Mitchell Marsh looked in control.

A look at the approaching milestones

Travis Head has scored 2,958 runs and is 42 shy of the 3,000-run mark. He owns an average of 44.81. David Warner, who slammed a ferocious 164 in Perth, is closing in on 1,500 runs against Pakistan (1,417 at 83.35). Mitchell Starc needs eight runs to complete a mark of 2,000. Saud Shakeel (927) is 73 shy of the 1,000-run mark for Pakistan.

A look at the Probable playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Salman Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Aamir Jamal.

Unique stats on offer

Pakistan have lost 15 straight matches in the longest format Down Under. As per cricket.com.au, Cummins had a bowling dot ball rate of 86% in the first Test against Pakistan. Notably, it was his highest in a Test since logging an 87% dot ball rate against Pakistan in March 2022. In the past decade, Smith has scored 973 runs at the MCG.

Rizwan might replace Sarfaraz

Mohammad Rizwan may be asked to replace veteran Sarfaraz Ahmed, who clocked poor returns in Perth. With Khurram Shahzad ruled out, one between Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza is set to come in.

Pitch report and broadcast details

The MCG surface is known as one of the most competitive in the world. One can hope for a perfect balance between bat and ball. Pacers will receive assistance early on with the pitch helping bowlers get genuine bounce. Once the match progresses, batters will look to execute their strokes. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network (5:00am IST).

