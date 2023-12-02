Decoding Taijul Islam's best bowling performances in Tests at home

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:22 pm Dec 02, 202305:22 pm

Taijul Islam scalped his 12th fifer in Test cricket (Photo credit: X/@BCBtigers)

Taijul Islam was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers against New Zealand in the opening Test in Sylhet. His 6/75 in the second innings saw NZ get bundled for only 181 as Bangladesh registered a historic 150-run victory over the Kiwis. Taijul also scalped 4/109 in the first innings and picked up his second 10-wicket match haul in Test cricket. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Taijul has been exceptional in home Test matches. Having played his 30th Test on home soil, the 31-year-old has raced to 149 wickets at 27.49. Nine of his 12 Test fifers have come at home along with two of his 10-wicket match hauls. Meanwhile, only Shakib Al Hasan (159) has accumulated more Test wickets in Bangladesh. Overall, Taijul owns 187 Test scalps at 31.43.

6/108 against Zimbabwe in 2018

Taijul was Bangladesh's only bright light against Zimbabwe in the first Test in Sylhet back in 2018. Bangladesh batters failed to score 200 runs in either innings as Zimbabwe defeated them by 151 runs. However, Taijul was exceptional with his 6/108 in the first innings followed by 5/62 in the second innings. The left-arm spinner was the only positive for Bangladesh in this match.

Taijul's match-winning 6/75 against NZ in 2023

Taijul delivered one of his best bowling performers in Test cricket as Bangladesh won a historic Test match against NZ in Sylhet. The 31-year-old claimed 6/75 in the second innings as the Kiwis were bundled out for 181. Taijul clocked eight maidens from 31.1 overs and got two important scalps upfront. Notably, this was Bangladesh's first Test win against NZ at home.

6/33 against West Indies in 2018

Taijul was exceptional in the first Test against West Indies in 2018 at Chittagong. Bangladesh had a decent first-innings lead as the left-arm spinner also scalped 1/51 in his first outing. However, Bangladesh were in trouble as WI only needed 204 runs to win the Test match. But Taijul bowled a match-winning spell, finishing with 6/33 as the visitors were folded for 139.

7/116 versus Pakistan in 2021 in a losing cause

The 31-year-old troubled the Pakistani batters with his left-arm spin in the opening Test in Chittagong. Bangladesh took the first-innings lead courtesy of some splendid bowling from Taijul, who finished with 7/116. But another terrific bowling performance from Shaheen Afridi saw Bangladesh lose that Test by eight wickets. Nevertheless, it was a solid effort from the veteran spinner who troubled every opposition batter.

Taijul's career-best 8/39 versus Zimbabwe in 2014

Only a month after his Test debut in 2014, Taijul claimed 8/39 against Zimbabwe in 2014 at the Shere Bangla Stadium. He picked up a solitary wicket in the first innings as Bangladesh took a slender lead over the visitors. However, the left-arm spinner almost outfoxed everyone in the second innings. His exceptional bowling helped Bangladesh win the match by three wickets.