Taijul Islam stars with six-wicket haul against New Zealand: Stats

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Taijul Islam stars with six-wicket haul against New Zealand: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:54 pm Dec 02, 202312:54 pm

Taijul claimed his 12th fifer in Tests (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran spinner Taijul Islam claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul as Bangladesh thrashed New Zealand by 150 runs in the Test series opener in Sylhet. This was Bangladesh's only second Test win over NZ. As Taijul claimed four wickets in the first innings as well, he completed his second match 10-wicket haul in Test matches. Here we decode his stats.

2/6

A sensational spell from Taijul

He provided early breakthroughs to the hosts in the final innings, claiming important wickets of Devon Conway and Kane Williamson. The 31-year-old dismissed Tom Blundell, pushing NZ on the backfoot even further. Kyle Jamieson was his final victim on Day 4. He dismissed Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee in the morning session of the final day to seal Bangladesh's win.

3/6

Third-best figures for Bangladesh versus NZ

The left-arm spinner's 6/75 in the final innings are now the third-best Test figures by a Bangladesh bowler against New Zealand. He is now only behind Shakib Al Hasan (7/36) and Ebadot Hossain (6/46) in this regard. Meanwhile, he returned with 4/109 in NZ's first innings. He thus claimed his second match 10-fer. The veteran claimed his 12th Test fifer.

4/6

Bangladesh's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

Taijul's six-wicket haul helped him race to 187 wickets from 43 Test matches at an average of 31.44. He is Bangladesh's second-highest wicket-taker, only behind Shakib's tally of 233 wickets. As mentioned, he has now scalped 12 five-wicket hauls in this format. His best bowling figures of 8/39 in an innings came against Zimbabwe in 2014, Mirpur.

5/6

His numbers at home

Having played his 30th Test on home soil, the 31-year-old has raced to 149 wickets at 27.49. Nine of his 12 Test fifers have come at home. Meanwhile, only Shakib (159) has accumulated more wickets in Tests in Bangladesh. Taijul played his second Test against NZ as he now owns 12 wickets against them.

6/6

A look at the match summary

Batting first, Bangladesh compiled a total of 310 courtesy of an 86-run knock from Mahmudul Hasan Joy. In reply, NZ rode on Kane Williamson's century to post a score of 317, taking the lead. However, Bangladesh managed 338 in the second innings thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto's century and fifties from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan. Chasing 332, NZ were folded for 181.