ICC Cricket World Cup, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Statistical preview

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:30 pm Oct 30, 202306:30 pm

Pakistan will be looking to return to winning ways against Bangladesh (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

In an all-Asian clash in match number 31, Pakistan will lock horns against Bangladesh in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at Eden Gardens. Pakistan have lost four consecutive matches, whereas the Bangla Tigers faltered in five of their six games. Hence, both teams will look to return to winning ways to keep any hopes of staying alive in the tournament. Here's more.

A look at the head-to-head records

The two Asian sides have met each other in 38 ODI clashes, with Pakistan holding a superior advantage over their rivals. The Men in Green have registered 33 wins in comparison to Bangladesh's five victories. The two teams have faced each other twice in the ICC Cricket World Cup and have won one each. Pakistan won the latest clash in the 2019 ODI WC.

Here are the stadium stats

The iconic Eden Gardens has witnessed 36 ODIs where teams batting first have won 21 matches. 241 reads the average score batting first on this venue. India's 404/5 against SL in 2014 is the highest recorded ODI total. Pakistan have a great record at Eden Gardens, winning five out of the six ODIs played here. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have lost both their matches here.

Mohammad Rizwan averages 64.06 in ODIs this year

Mohammad Rizwan has been one of the standout performers for Pakistan this year in ODIs. He is their highest run-scorer in this format, with 961 runs at an impressive average of 64.06. Rizwan has hammered seven fifties along with a solitary ton, which helped Pakistan chase down SL's mammoth total. He has amassed 147 runs against Bangladesh in four matches, slamming two fifties.

Top stats for Pakistan batters

Babar Azam is Pakistan's second-highest run-scorer in ODIs this year with 952 runs at 45.33. He has slammed two centuries and nine fifties. He owns 681 runs in WCs. Imam-ul-Haq has amassed 261 runs against Bangladesh in three ODI. The opener has smashed a ton and two fifties while averaging 87. Among active Pakistani batters, Iftikhar Ahmed's strike rate of 106.83 is the highest.

Shakib Al Hasan close to accomplishing 7,500 ODI runs

Shakib Al Hasan needs only 55 more to complete 7,500 ODI runs. He will be the third Bangladeshi batter to reach the milestone after Tamim Iqbal (8,357) and Mushfiqur Rahim (7,571). The southpaw has amassed 610 runs this year in ODI cricket at 32.10. The veteran all-rounder has hammered five fifties in this phase. He is Bangladesh's third-highest run-getter in ODIs this year.

Top stats for Bangladesh batters

Najmul Shanto is their highest run-getter in ODIs this year, with 781 runs at 41.10. He has slammed two centuries and six fifties in 2023. Mushfiqur Rahim isn't too far behind, with 761 runs in 2023. Besides six fifties, he has smashed a ton. Mahmudullah has amassed 834 runs in the ODI World Cup at 55.60. He has smashed 218 runs in 2023 WC.

A look at the Bangladesh bowlers

Taskin Ahmed is Bangladesh's most successful bowler this year, with 23 wickets. Shakib and Mustafizur Rahman have amassed 41 and 24 wickets in the ODI WC. Shakib is Bangladesh's most successful bowler against Pakistan, with 21 ODI wickets from 17 matches. Shoriful Islam has been Bangladesh's most successful bowler in the 2023 World Cup with eight scalps, while Shakib has returned with seven wickets.

Top stats for Pakistan bowlers

Shaheen Afridi is Pakistan's most successful bowler in ODIs this year, with 37 wickets. He has also scalped 13 wickets in the ongoing tournament. Shaheen has scalped nine wickets in three ODIs against Bangladesh. He has accumulated 29 wickets in the ODI World Cup at 18.27. He owns a WC fifer. Haris Rauf, with 34 wickets in 2023, is not far behind his compatriot.

A look at the milestones on offer

Shaheen and Hasan Ali need a wicket each to complete 100 ODI wickets. Litton Das needs 20 more to accomplish 2,500 runs in this format. Shanto is nine shy of 1,000 ODI runs. Mohammad Nawaz requires 94 more to complete 500 runs in ODIs. Mehidy Hasan needs three more to complete 100 ODI wickets, while Taskin requires six to accomplish the same milestone.