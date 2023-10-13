ICC World Cup, New Zealand hammer Bangladesh: Key stats

1/11

Sports 4 min read

ICC World Cup, New Zealand hammer Bangladesh: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:03 pm Oct 13, 202310:03 pm

NZ hammered Bangladesh (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand hammered Bangladesh to pocket their third win on the bounce in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Bangladesh posted 245/9 in 50 overs with Mushfiqur Rahim shining with a valiant 66. Lockie Ferguson snapped up three scalps. In response, the returning Kane Williamson was forced to retire hurt on a score of 78. Daryl Mitchell hit an unbeaten 89. Here's more.

2/11

Summary of the New Zealand-Bangladesh contest

Bangladesh were reduced to 56/4 before Shakib Al Hasan (40) and Rahim added a valiant fifty-plus stand. Once their 96-run stand was broken, New Zealand made inroads. Bangladesh managed a paltry 245/9 in the end. In response, New Zealand lost Rachin Ravindra early on before Devon Conway and Williamson added 80 runs. After Conway's dismissal, Daryl Mitchell joined Williamson and the two shined.

3/11

Boult becomes the third-fastest to 200 ODI wickets

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult became the third-fastest bowler to complete 200 ODI wickets. He accomplished the milestone with his second wicket. Overall, Boult became the sixth Kiwi bowler to get the mark. Boult took 107 matches to accomplish 200 ODI wickets. While Australia's Mitchell Starc is the fastest to the milestone (102 matches), Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (104) is second on the list.

4/11

Sixth NZ bowler to get the mark

As mentioned, Boult became the sixth NZ bowler to get the mark. He has joined Daniel Vettori (305), Mills (240), Tim Southee (214) Chris Harris (203), and Chris Cairns (201). Boult's average of 23.84 is the best among the aforementioned bowlers. His economy rate is 4.93. Boult's tally of six five-wicket hauls is the most for a Kiwi bowler (4W: 10).

5/11

Do you know?

Meanwhile, Boult has become only the sixth left-arm pacer to accomplish 200 ODI wickets. He has joined the likes of Starc (223), Pakistan's Wasim Akram (502), Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas (400), India's Zaheer Khan (282), and Australia's Mitchell Johnson (239).

6/11

Mushfiqur Rahim becomes second Bangladesh batter to 7,500 ODI runs

Mushfiqur became just the second Bangladesh batter to accomplish 7,500 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the feat with his 41st run. The wicketkeeper-batter ended up scoring 66 off 75 balls, a knock laced with six boundaries and two maximums. Mushfiqur took 259 games to complete 7,500 (7,525) runs . Only Tamim Iqbal (8,357) has scored more runs for Bangladesh in ODIs.

7/11

Lockie Ferguson claims a three-fer for NZ

Playing his 60th ODI, NZ pacer Ferguson produced figures worth 3/49 from 10 overs. Ferguson has raced to 92 ODI scalps at an average of 31.56. In 11 ODI World Cup games, Ferguson has 24 scalps at 20.41.

8/11

Williamson forced to retire hurt

Williamson, who missed his side's opening two games, came in and showed his character. However, he suffered an injury and had to retire hurt. ﻿Williamson suffered a blow to the left thumb while running between the wickets. As a precautionary measure, the decision was made. Moreover, the knee issue could continue to be the bone of contention.

9/11

43rd ODI fifty and 500 runs versus Bangladesh

Playing his 162nd ODI, Williamson's 78 was laced with eight fours and a six. He struck at 72.90. He has raced to 6,632 runs at 48.40. Williamson struck his 43rd fifty. He also owns 13 centuries. During his 78-run effort, he also went past 600 fours (602). In 12 matches versus Bangladesh, Williamson has 500 runs at 62.50 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).

10/11

More records for Williamson

In 24 World Cup games, Williamson owns 989 runs at 61.81. He has four fifties and two centuries. He overcame former Aussie legends Matthew Hayden (987) and Steve Waugh (978) in terms of World Cup runs. As per Cricbuzz, Williamson notched his 134th fifty-plus score across formats. He has broken the record of former NZ ace Ross Taylor, who struck 133 fifty-plus scores.

11/11

Mitchell hammers 89*

Mitchell showed his class in the middle order, slaying Bangladesh with an unbeaten 89. He slammed six fours and four sixes. Mitchell has raced to 1,162 runs at 50.52. He has four tons and four fifties. In four games, he has 201 runs versus Bangladesh.