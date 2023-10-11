ICC World Cup, Australia vs South Africa: Key player battles

By Rajdeep Saha 03:42 pm Oct 11, 202303:42 pm

Starc has claimed 221 ODI scalps at 22.27 from 112 matches (Photo credit: X/@CricketAus)

Pat Cummins-led Australia face an in-form South Africa in match number 10 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday in Lucknow. The Aussies lost their opening clash versus India by six wickets. Meanwhile, the Proteas humbled Sri Lanka in a record-breaking affair in which they posted the highest World Cup score ever. The clash promises plenty of crunch individual battles. Here's more.

Kagiso Rabada vs David Warner

Among active players, Kagiso Rabada owns the most World Cup scalps for SA (13 at 34.58). In 14 matches versus Australia, Rabada owns 26 scalps at 26.57. Australia's David Warner, who is closing in on 6,500 ODI runs, has enjoyed facing Rabada. As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner has scored 185 runs versus Rabada across nine innings, striking at 129.37. Rabada is yet to dismiss Warner.

Mitchell Starc vs Temba Bavuma

Versus India, Mitchell Starc became the fastest to 50 World Cup scalps. He carries an astonishing 15.14 average. Overall, Starc has claimed 221 ODI scalps at 22.27 from 112 matches. He will be a dangerous prospect for Temba Bavuma, who can be vulnerable atop. Bavuma owns 1,375 runs at 52.88. Versus Starc, the right-handed batter owns six runs from 8 balls without being dismissed.

Keshav Maharaj vs Marnus Labuschagne

South Africa will rely on left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj to keep things in check. Maharaj owns 39 scalps at 32.58. He will have his task cut out against Marnus Labuschagne, who plays spin well. Labuschagne is Australia's top scorer in 2023. Labuschagne has managed 80 runs from 95 balls versus Maharaj, being dismissed just once across 5 ODI innings.

Adam Zampa vs Aiden Markram

Adam Zampa has struggled of late with his control. He has leaked runs and SA have handled him well. Zampa will need to up his performance and a duel versus Aiden Markram will keep fans excited. Markram has scored 37 runs from 39 balls versus Zampa across five innings, being dismissed once. Against leg-spinners, Markram has scored 190 runs at 47.50 (4 dismissals).

Key details about the match

Australia have won 50 matches compared to South Africa's 54. Three games have been tied with one match seeing a no result. In six World Cup meetings, the Aussies have claimed three wins to South Africa's two (1 tied). The match is scheduled to start at 2:00pm IST. One can watch the clash live on the Star Sports Network. Streaming app: Disney + Hotstar.