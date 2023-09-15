Heinrich Klaasen registers his second-fastest century in ODIs: Key stats
South African dasher Heinrich Klaasen has brought up his third century in ODI cricket. He accomplished the mark with a fiery knock against Australia in the fourth match in Centurion. It was indeed a stunning knock from the swashbuckler as he touched the three-figure mark off just 57 balls. This was his second-fastest century in ODIs. Here are his stats.
A fiery knock from Klaasen
Klaasen arrived at number five with the scorecard reading 120/3. He joined forces with Rassie van der Dussen (62) and the duo added 74 runs for the fourth wicket in quick time. Klaasen then recorded a fiery century stand with David Miller as the former toyed with the Aussie bowlers after crossing the 50-run mark. His brilliance significantly boosted SA's scoring rate.