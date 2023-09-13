Kuldeep Yadav becomes fastest Indian spinner to 150 ODI wickets

Written by Parth Dhall September 13, 2023 | 12:00 am 2 min read

Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets against Sri Lanka (Image source: X//@BCCI)

A day after taking a match-winning five-wicket haul against Pakistan, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred in India's win over Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Kuldeep took four wickets as India bowled Sri Lanka out for 172 while defending 213. As a result, Kuldeep completed 150 wickets in ODI cricket. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

India were cruising on 81/0 after electing to bat. However, India's top order departed within 20 overs. Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka ignited India's batting collapse, sharing nine wickets. However, India crawled to 213. SL lost six wickets for just 99 runs, but Dhananjaya de Silva and Wellalage kept them afloat. The Indian bowlers aced the innings' second half, with Kuldeep leading their charge.

Seventh ODI four-fer for Kuldeep

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep, who took a fifer against Pakistan, perturbed the Lankans. Much to everyone's surprise, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj uprooted SL's top order on a turning track. Kuldeep picked up from there and dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asalanka, Kasun Rajith, and Matheesha Pathirana. Kuldeep took four wickets for 43 runs in 9.3 overs. It was his seventh ODI four-wicket haul.

Fastest Indian spinner to 150 ODI wickets

After dismissing Pathirana, SL's final batter, Kuldeep completed 150 wickets in ODI cricket. He entered the 150-wicket club in his 88th match, now the fastest Indian spinner to this landmark. Overall, Kuldeep is the second-fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets. Pacer spearhead Mohammed Shami tops this list, having achieved this feat in 80 ODIs. Kuldeep averages a brilliant 25.64 with the ball in ODIs.

Kuldeep record-equaling fifer against Pakistan

A day ago, Kuldeep became just the third Indian spinner with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in ODI cricket. Arshad Ayub (5/21 in 1988) and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (5/50 in 2005) are the only other Indian spinners with this feat.

A look at his ODI career

Kuldeep, who made his ODI debut in 2017, has now raced to 150 wickets in the format. In 88 ODIs, the left-arm wrist-spinner has an economy rate of 5.11. The tally includes two five-wicket hauls as well. The Indian spinner now has 18 wickets from 10 ODIs against Sri Lanka at an incredible average of 21.33. He owns 14 wickets in Sri Lanka.

