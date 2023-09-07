Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan smashes his 11th ODI fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 07, 2023 | 12:18 am 2 min read

Rizwan, who came out to bat at number four, shared a stunning 85-run stand alongside Imam-ul-Haq

Mohammad Rizwan stepped up for Pakistan against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup Super Fours match in Lahore. Rizwan, who came out to bat at number four, shared a stunning 85-run stand alongside Imam-ul-Haq. After Imam's dismissal, he went on to stitch an unbeaten 35-run stand alongside Agha Salman to steer Pakistan home in a 194-run chase. Here we decode his stats.

Rizwan finds his rhythm

On a good batting surface, Rizwan found his rhythm and produced a match-winning knock. His partnership alongside Imam was the key point in the Pakistan innings. Rizwan looked good during his stay and he made sure to remain at the crease until the very end. He smashed seven fours and a six, having faced 79 balls.

A look at Rizwan's batting stats

Rizwan has raced to 1,605 runs in ODIs from 57 innings at an average of 35.66. He smashed his 11th ODI fifty, besides also owning two centuries. Versus Bangladesh, the wicket-keeper batter has racked up 147 runs from four games at 49.00. He registered his second fifty versus Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Rizwan has managed 593 runs at home, averaging 42.35 (50s: 5).

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh didn't have a good start and were reduced to 47/4 in 9.1 overs. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim then added 100 runs for the fifth wicket. Bangladesh were 190/6 at one stage before Rahim's dismissal saw Pakistan run away as the former folded for 193. Pakistan were 74/2 at one stage in the chase before Imam and Rizwan scored useful runs.

