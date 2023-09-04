Sachin Tendulkar to unveil Muthiah Muralidaran's '800' biopic trailer

Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar to unveil Muthiah Muralidaran's '800' biopic trailer

Written by Aikantik Bag September 04, 2023 | 01:30 pm 1 min read

'800' trailer will be released tomorrow

Muthiah Muralidaran is one of the most iconic spinners in the history of cricket. The Sri Lankan spinning wizard is known for his unique bowling action and killer variations. His upcoming biopic titled 800 has been in the buzz for some time and now reports suggest that Sachin Tendulkar is set to unveil the trailer on Tuesday. Fans are excited for this event.

Release date will be unveiled on Tuesday

Tendulkar and Muralidaran have been arch-rivals on the 22 yards and have been long-time friends off the ground. The batting legend unveiling the bowling legend's biopic trailer is an exciting yet overwhelming feeling for '90s cricket fans. Madhurr Mittal has donned the titular character and the movie is helmed by MS Sripathy. The film will be released in three languages—Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline