'Jailer': 'Kaavaalaa's Hindi version, 'Tu Aa Dilbara' is out

Entertainment

'Jailer': 'Kaavaalaa's Hindi version, 'Tu Aa Dilbara' is out

Written by Aikantik Bag July 27, 2023 | 04:48 pm 1 min read

'Tu Aa Dilbara' is streaming now

Dance and music are key elements of Indian cinema and it is rooted in our culture. Megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer is in the buzz for a long time and the anticipation surrounding it grew by folds with the release of the track Kaavaalaa starring Tamannaah Bhatia. Now, the makers have released its Hindi version, titled Tu Aa Dilbara.

More about the song

The peppy dance track became an instant sensation and fans have been in awe of Bhatia's moves. The upcoming Tamil film's music has been helmed by Anirudh Ravichander. The Hindi version retains the same feel but somehow loses its core. The Tamil version has been raking in huge numbers and has been a go-to song for Instagram Reels.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline