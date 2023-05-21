Entertainment

'Thalapathy 68': Vijay announces next project with Venkat Prabhu

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 21, 2023, 10:49 pm 2 min read

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay announces his next venture with Venkat Prabhu

South sensation Thalapathy Vijay is all set to mesmerize audiences with his 68th film next year, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. Joining forces with Venkat Prabhu, Vijay made an official announcement on Sunday, sending fans into a tizzy. Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, known for its impeccable track record in generating revenue, this upcoming venture will commence filming after Vijay completes his ongoing project, Leo.

Why does this story matter?

Vijay, who made his Kollywood debut in a lead role with Naalaiya Theerpu (1992), has firmly established himself as one of the industry's finest talents.

Now, the actor embarks on his highly-anticipated 68th outing, generating immense excitement among movie enthusiasts.

Notably, Thalapathy 68 marks a significant milestone as it will be AGS's (Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh) 25th production.

Makers unveiled announcement video of 'Thalapathy 68'

Vijay on Sunday took to Twitter to unveil the announcement video of his next project, leaving fans buzzing with excitement and curiosity. The actor posted the enigmatic clip with a simple caption, "Next," leaving viewers puzzled yet captivated. It is worth mentioning that AGS Entertainment is collaborating with Vijay on a project for the second time after the blockbuster success of Bigil (2019).

Take a look at the announcement video here

Film's musical score to be crafted by Yuvan Shankar Raja

With a powerhouse collaboration of AGS, Vijay, and the acclaimed director Prabhu, expectations are running high for this upcoming venture. Adding to the excitement, it was announced the film's music would be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, known for his soul-stirring melodies. Now fans eagerly await the official announcement of the cast and crew. The film is set to grace theaters in 2024.

Meanwhile, look at Vijay's upcoming project

Vijay, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Varisu, is currently filming his highly-anticipated upcoming film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film already went on floors in January and is eyeing an October 2023 release. Bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio and The Route, Leo co-stars Sanjay Dutt, Mansoor Ali Khan, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others.