What to expect from Vijay's 'Varisu' vs Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 07, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at what to expect from 'Thunivu' and 'Varisu's clash

After over eight years, the Kollywood box office is set to witness a mega clash! Two Tamil superstars' movies, namely Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu are set to clash at the box office on Pongal 2023. Though the movies are premiering a day apart, it still counts as a clash. And if you are gearing up to witness it, here's what to expect.

Why does this story matter?

The duo last locked horns in 2014 with Jilla and Veeram.

This upcoming clash is the first one since.

The clash first started in 1996 with Vijay's Poove Unakkaga and Ajith's Kalloori Vasal.

Later in 2000, their movies Kushi and Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven clashed.

In 2001 Friends and Dheena premiered, in 2002 Bagavathi and Villain clashed, and in 2007 Pokkiri and Aalwar clashed.

Will the movie genres impact the footfalls?

Thunivu is touted to be an action entertainer and AK is expected to perform some high-octane action scenes. Naturally, this means fans' expectations are amped up. On the other hand, Vijay's Varisu is billed to be a family drama. Though there will be no scarcity of action, Thunivu will have more of it. So, Thunivu might have an edge over Varisu in this aspect.

Take a look at the distribution share in Tamil Nadu

Thunivu is distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, which is known for delivering several blockbusters. Seven Screen Studio is backing Varisu. However, Stalin assured both the films will have an equal number of screens in Tamil Nadu to make a fair competition. Since the films are yet to start full-fledged promotional activities, let us wait and see how strong the buzz is.

Know more about 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu'

Varisu is a bilingual movie, which will be released in Tamil and Telugu. Tollywood filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally has helmed it. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the leading lady. The film will be released on January 12. Thunivu, helmed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, has Manju Warrier as the leading lady, and the film will be released on January 11.