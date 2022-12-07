Entertainment

'Violent Night': Cast, crew, box office collections of David Harbour-starrer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 07, 2022, 12:30 am 2 min read

'Violent Night' was released on December 2

Holiday season calls for holiday movies. Especially when it comes to Christmas, no amount of such movies is too much! While there already is a huge list of Christmas-themed new movies, here comes another one titled Violent Night. The film is a thrilling (and yet hilarious) take on Santa Clause who is not "so nice" all the time. Here's everything about the Hollywood movie.

Cast, crew, release date of 'Violent Night'

Released globally on December 2, Violent Night is directed by Tommy Wirkola and co-written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. It features an ensemble cast. David Harbour headlines the movie by playing the role of Father Noel, while John Leguizamo, Beverly D'Angelo, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Cam Gigandet, Edi Patterson, and André Eriksen play other important roles in the movie.

What is the story of 'Violent Night'?

Violent Night revolves around the mythical legend Santa Claus on a not-very-jolly-holly Christmas night. When Santa is on his way to drop off the gifts to little kids, he stumbles upon a group of goons. Though he wants to be left alone, they wouldn't let him go. What happens next is a series of stunning fight sequences between Santa and the goons.

Meet the makers of the movie

Violent Night was bankrolled by 87North Productions, who also gave us some smashing action dramas like Nobody and Bullet Train. David Leitch and Kelly McCormick produced the movie along with Guy Danella. Going by the reviews that have come up so far, it looks like fans can walk into the cinema halls expecting a high-octane action drama and they wouldn't be disappointed after all.

How is the film performing at the box office?

Though the film has been receiving fairly positive reviews, it has locked horns with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was released way back in November. Nevertheless, Violent Night hasn't been able to beat the MCU movie. Its global total now stands at $20.35M and since the film was made on a budget of $20M, these numbers are pretty much eventful.