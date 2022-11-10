Entertainment

Nick Cannon expecting 12th child, days after announcing 11th's arrival!

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 10, 2022, 04:55 pm 2 min read

Nick Cannon will soon welcome his 12th child

Hollywood actor-host Nick Cannon is all set to welcome his 12th child. DJ Abby De La Rosa—who announced her pregnancy in June but didn't reveal the father—has now seemingly confirmed that Cannon is indeed the father. Rosa is already mother to Cannon's twins, Zion and Zillion, who are currently 1.5 years old. Meanwhile, Cannon is also expecting another baby with model Alyssa Scott.

Confirmation Rosa made the announcement through a quirky Instagram Story

Recently, Rosa shared a meme on her Instagram Story that said, "1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years. Be careful." She added her own comments and wrote, "Damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick...I see no lies here smh. y'all be safe out there." Cannon's birthday falls on October 8, making him a Libra.

Relationship Previously, Rosa had defended her relationship with the actor-host

In June, Rosa had confirmed her pregnancy and told her Instagram followers that she was "looking to find the best Z name [she] could find" for the baby. She has also fiercely defended her "relationship" with Cannon and said, "Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn't mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth" and added that she becomes "hypersensitive" when people attack her "motherhood."

Other babies Cannon has welcomed multiple babies this year

Cannon has had quite a year on the paternal front. In July, model Bre Tiesi became the mother to his eighth child; a baby boy named Legendary. Then, in September, model LaNisha Cole gave birth to their daughter Onyx. A few days later in the same month, model Brittany Bell welcomed his 10th baby, Rise. Just last week, Scott announced that Scott was expecting.

Personal life Cannon currently has 10 kids through six women

Cannon has been married once and is father to 10 children, born through six women. He was married to singer-songwriter Mariah Carey (2008-2016), dated singer Christina Milian, reality star Kim Kardashian, and model Jessica White. In 2007, he got engaged to model-actor Selita Ebanks. He also shares three children with model-dancer-beauty pageant titleholder Brittany Bell; they were born in 2017, 2020, and 2022.